Texas PUC chair Arthur D’Andrea resigns 2 weeks after being appointed

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday night, Governor Greg Abbott announced that Public Utility Commission (PUC) Commissioner Arthur D’Andrea resigned, only two weeks after being appointed.

“I will be naming a replacement in the coming days who will have the responsibility of charting a new and fresh course for the agency,” stated Abbott. “Texans deserve to have trust and confidence in the Public Utility Commission, and this action is one of many steps that will be taken to achieve that goal.”

D’Andrea was appointed by Abbott on March 3, making him chair for only 13 days.

He was appointed chair after former chair Bill Magness was terminated by the ERCOT board of directors.