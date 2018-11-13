Texas senator files bill to expand who can use medical marijuana

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas senator has filed a bill to bring medical marijuana to Texas. It would be the 33rd state to allow cannabis to be prescribed to people with certain conditions.

Senate Bill 90 would increase the number of “debilitating” medical conditions that qualify for the Texas Compassionate Use Program. Currently, doctors can only prescribe low-THC cannabis to people with severe forms of epilepsy.

Sen. José Menéndez (D-San Antonio) filed the bill ahead of the legislative session in January. He also co-authored the bill that originally allowed intractable epilepsy patients to get medical marijuana.

“Doctors, not politicians, should determine what is best for Texas patients,” Sen. Menéndez said. “Studies have proven that cannabis is a legitimate medicine that can help a variety of Texans including individuals suffering from opioid addiction, veterans coping with PTSD, cancer patients, and people on the Autism spectrum. Texas should provide real relief for our suffering patients.”

The bill lists specific issues like cancer, HIV, glaucoma, Crohn’s disease and others as qualifying as a “debilitating medical condition.” It also includes chronic medical conditions that produce severe pain, nausea or other symptoms.

There are three places in Texas that have licenses to provide medical marijuana to patients: Cansortium Texas, Compassionate Cultivation and Surterra Texas.