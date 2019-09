Texas students urge governor to protect Second Amendment rights

Pro-Second Amendments students from across Texas are encouraging Gov. Greg Abbott to consider their views when drafting public policy affecting school safety.

A letter was sent by March 4 Our Rights organizers and signed by over 150 students statewide. It was sent in response to an expensive gun control advertisement which ran in the Houston Chronicle following the shooting at a Santa Fe high school.

The full-page chronicle ad was paid for by a Michael Bloomberg funded gun-control group based in New York City.

The letter says students in Texas are sick of well-funded, out-of-state groups advocating for policies which will only disarm law-abiding people while doing nothing to stop criminals and deranged individuals from inflicting terror.

Below is a copy of the letter:

Honorable Governor Greg Abbott

P.O. Box 12428

Austin, Texas 78711-2428

Dear Governor Abbott, June 1, 2018

We are a group of pro-Second Amendment Texan students who are writing to ensure that our viewpoint is considered when public policy to protect our schools is drafted and debated. We want to make sure you know we don’t agree with billionaire Michael Bloomberg or any of the gun control organizations and activities that he financially supports. And we don’t want laws that only punish law-abiding gun owners and criminals will ignore. Criminals will keep breaking laws and we will remain unprotected.

A Bloomberg-affiliated group recently took out an ad in the Houston Chronicle, criticizing you and Texas lawmakers for supporting pro-Second Amendment policies and forrejecting their misguided gun control schemes. While we might lack the ability to finance a similar response, we do have a voice. We are students of Texas and we want ourparents, our teachers, and our law enforcement officers to have a voice in making our schools safer, not the gun control lobby.

We are tired of these organizations exploiting tragedies to justify their call for more restrictions on our rights. We are fed-up with them using terms like “safety” and “common sense” as smoke screens for their efforts to disarm honest people. We need less of their anti-Second Amendment rhetoric and more focus on actual school safety solutions.

Thank you for your consideration.

Respectfully,

Xena Amirani, Chairwoman, March for Our Rights

Kristy Ybarra, Houston March for Our Rights Director

Juan Echeverry, Houston March for Our Rights Organizer

Caiden Anderson, Houston March for Our Rights Organizer

Domingue Young, Houston Students for Our Rights Member

Logan Hausser, Houston Students for Our Rights Member

Cole Campbell, Houston Students for Our Rights Member

Evan Lawrence, Houston Students for Our Rights Member

Tyler Lyons, Houston Students for Our Rights Member

Sarah Read, San Antonio Students for Our Rights Member

Evan Carlson, El Paso Students for Our Rights Member

Daniel Garza, Corpus Christi Students for Our Rights Member

Nathaniel Murdock, Corpus Christi Students for Our Rights Member

Rowland Soto, Santa Fe Students for Our Rights Member

Zachary Teel, Katy Students for Our Rights Member

Reagan Hardy, Lubbock Students for Our Rights Member

William Hodge, Amarillo March for Our Rights Organizer

For information on March 4 Our Rights and to participate in their nationwide rally, you can go here.

Source: March 4 Our Rights