AUSTIN (Nexstar) — This month, the State Board of Education is expected to weigh whether to move forward with a new testing requirement for new teachers in Texas.

Teacher advocates said they’re pushing back against the new test, called edTPA, stating it would only make it harder to fill current gaps.

Amid a national teacher shortage, the Texas American Federation of Teachers released a new study showing 66% of the 3,800 members it surveyed in November said they have recently considered leaving their jobs.

“I believe it’s going to limit the students who are entering the teaching field,” said Amber Wagnon, an associate professor of education studies at Stephen F. Austin State University.

“Due to COVID and public responses right now to public education, the morale is low in education. And here we are trying to fill those gaps and get these students ready to come in and take spots and veteran teachers. But what I’ve seen from my students who have completed edTPA is just a cycle of frustration,” Wagnon explained.

The pilot version of the program was launched in 2019, and Wagnon said the vote by the SBOE this week will determine if Texas moves forward with it permanently.

According to edTPA, 18 states currently require the testing. Other states have done away with it.

“Georgia just ended edTPA last year, I was hoping that our State Board of Ed was seeing that and was seeing that other states are stepping away from it,” Wagnon added.

She said existing requirements are enough.

“They take a content test, and then they take the PPR. So there’s two tests before edTPA that they were required to pass,” she said, adding the state should also trust teacher educators like herself.

“We know who’s ready for the classroom and who’s not ready for the classroom, we’re not going to send students not going to help them graduate if they’re not ready,” Wagnon said.

She said the cost alone for the edPTA is enough of a deterrent.

“$311 for the initial submission of a TPA, students can fail certain elements of the TPA and have to resubmit. And so there are resubmission costs as well,” Wagnon said. “It has three areas, it’s Planning for Instruction, completing the instruction, and then assessment. And within those three areas, there are five separate tasks that the students have to complete.”

The previous test, the PPR, costs only $116.

But the Texas Education Agency said in a statement, “The edTPA focuses on improving educator preparation in Texas to ensure that beginning teachers have demonstrated their proficiency and readiness to positively affect student learning.”

The statement continues, “Data also shows that the edTPA has leveled the playing field for prospective educators, eliminating the 19% gap in the pass rate between White and Black candidates found on the current pedagogy exam. This diversifies the educator talent pool and makes it easier for school systems to recruit and retain prepared, high-quality first-year teachers, to the direct benefit of students.”

Still, more than 200 teacher advocates have signed a petition to the SBOE, asking the state to consider local assessments in addition to the PPR instead, including Texas State Teachers Association, Texas AFT and Association of Texas Professional Educators.