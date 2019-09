Texas hit a record low in unemployment in November.

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.8.

Employers filled more than 54,000 jobs last month. All but 2,000 of those jobs are in the private sector. It marks the 91st straight month of growth for the state.

Governor Greg Abbott responded to the drop by saying that it is further proof the Texas model of low taxes and reasonable regulations is working better than ever economic prosperity is not an accident.