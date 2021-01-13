Texas woman arrested in connection with Capitol protests

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Former Mayoral candidate Jenny Cudd has been arrested in connection with protests and riots that occurred at the U.S. Capitol last week.

The US Attorney’s Office confirmed Cudd and Eliel Rosa were both taken into custody by the FBI Wednesday morning. She is expected to appear before a US Magistrate judge this afternoon.

Several have been arrested since the riot took place last week, as the FBI and other law enforcement agencies continue their investigation.

Cudd, immediately following the protest, took to social media and claimed to have stormed the Capitol. However, she later backtracked from those previous claims.

In a statement, Cudd says she did not storm the Capitol but walked through an open door and did not do anything violent. She went on to say that her original video was being taken out of context.

“I don’t regret anything that I did, because I know that I did not damage any property or hurt any people,” Cudd said in the statement.