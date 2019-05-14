Dirk Nowitzki honored at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas lawmakers honored former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki for his impact on the sport of basketball and in his community at the state capitol Tuesday. Nowitzki retired in April after 21 seasons with the Mavericks.

Nowitzki stopped at the Governor’s Public Reception room, as well as the Texas House and Texas Senate where legislators recognized him with a resolution. Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, and Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, read the resolutions in their respective chambers.

“He is one of the all-time greatest players in the history of the sport,” Patterson said.

“He’s been a true patron of the Dallas community and has formed an enormous effort to make a difference off the court also,” West said.

Legislators also praised Nowitzki for his work through his organization, The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation. The foundation awards grants and funds projects to help children impacted by illness, poverty, abuse and neglect.

“Whether they want to be or not, great athletes are role models,” State Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, said. “You have been a great one of both. I’m thankful for everything you’ve done for the City of Dallas and basketball and I’m certain you’ll continue to be a great role model for all of our young people and the rest of us.”

Nowitzki finished his NBA career sixth on the league’s all-time scoring list just behind Michael Jordan and ahead of Basketball Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon.