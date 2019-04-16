Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

FOX 44 News: 9:00pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM

Texas forecasters track severe storms set to arrive Wednesday

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Weather forecasters in Texas are tracking a severe storm moving through the state, expected to arrive later Wednesday and last into Thursday. 

There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms from Central and Northern Texas into the eastern part of the state. These storms are capable of damaging wind and hail.

On Tuesday, KXAN’s Jim Spencer in Austin, KWKT’s Mike LaPoint in Waco, KETK’s Marcus Bagwell in Tyler and KFDX’s Kevin Selle in Wichita Falls joined together for Texas Storm Stream, a special digital livestream keeping tabs on the storm. Since then, forecasts have updated, so stay with your local weather team for the latest updates as they roll through your area. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

Waco

83°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
73°F Mostly Clear
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Bryan

90°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
76°F Clear
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Killeen/Hood Aaf

88°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
72°F Mostly Clear
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Temple

86°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
72°F Mostly Clear
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Friday

99° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 99° 73°

Saturday

101° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 101° 72°

Sunday

99° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 99° 72°

Monday

96° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 73°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 95° 73°

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

10 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

11 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

2 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
1%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
2%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
3%
74°

74°

7 AM
Clear
4%
74°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
76°

82°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
82°

88°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

92°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
92°

95°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

96°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

96°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
96°

97°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

97°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

98°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

98°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

97°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

93°

8 PM
Clear
0%
93°

89°

9 PM
Clear
0%
89°

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected