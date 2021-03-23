‘Goldbergs’ star George Segal dies at 87

(NEXSTAR) – Actor George Segal has died at the age of 87.
Sonia Segal, his wife, confirmed the news in a statement: “The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery.”
Segal appeared in numerous television series, and was currently starring in “The Goldbergs” as Albert “Pops” Solomon.
“We lost a legend,” the show’s creator, Adam F. Golberg, said in a tweet. “It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy.”
The Long Island, New York native was also known for his roles in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” “A Touch of Class,” “Just Shoot Me” and “Look Who’s Talking,” among others.
