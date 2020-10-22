The Latest: Kansas coronavirus positivity rate tops 20%

Tour guides wearing face masks are reflected in a window downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. In another desperate attempt to slow the rise of coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic, Health Minister Roman Prymula has announced a ban on free movement of people in the country and a closure of many stores, shopping malls and hotels. At the same time, state offices will limit their opening hours. Prime Minister Andrej Babis says those measures should prevent the collapse of the health system in early November. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

MISSION, Kan. — The coronavirus positivity rate in Kansas has topped 20%, among the highest in the country.

The 14-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Kansas rose from 15.04% on Oct. 7 to 20.64% on Wednesday, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The seven-day average for new cases was a record 757 on Wednesday, with many cases in rural parts of the state.

More than 90 of the state’s 105 counties have opted out of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s mask order. She plans to speak with House and Senate leadership to work toward a bipartisan mask requirement with more teeth.

The state’s top public health official, Dr. Lee Norman, this month blamed the state’s worsening numbers on residents’ refusal to consistently follow public health guidelines for mask-wearing, social distancing and avoiding large public gatherings.

Some lawmakers have resisted imposing statewide restrictions, wanting the decisions left to local officials. Kelly says there will be legislative challenges, but the research is clear: Masks work.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— France extends curfew to 38 regions because of coronavirus surge

— African health officials expect WHO distribution of rapid virus tests

— Oxford vaccine trial continues amid death report

— Britain offering financial help for bars, pubs and restaurants strugglingbecause of restrictions due to the coronavirus.

— Czech Republicenters second lockdown to avoid health system collapse. New measures include closing stores, shopping malls and hotels.

— Photographer in Dubai providing free photo shoots to laid-off expats forced to leave the skyscraper-studded Persian Gulf citybecause of the pandemic.

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

MADRID — Spain is reporting more than 20,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, and Granada is expected to become the country’s first major city to apply a nightly curfew.

Health authorities in the southern Andalusia region say they plan to declare a curfew for Granada between 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., pending a judge’s approval.

The new daily toll of 20,986 infections reported by the health ministry takes Spain’s total to 1,026,281 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, the highest caseload in western Europe. There have been 34,521 confirmed deaths in Spain, although the real count is estimated by health experts to be higher because of a lack of testing and reporting.

Seven of Spain’s 19 regions and autonomous cities have ICU occupancy reaching more than 30%, officials say.

Spain’s top government virus expert Fernando Simón noted the country reached 1 million cases on Wednesday, saying the pandemic is “clearly in an ascendant phase.”

___

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations chief is appealing for cease-fires in the world’s major conflicts, warning “the only winner is the pandemic.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with The Associated Press that he was renewing his March 23 call for an immediate halt to all conflicts to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Guterres says “we need a massive support of the international community.” He says his initial appeal won support from 180 U.N. member states, more than 800 civil society organizations “and 20 armed groups that at least adopted some temporary truces.” However, some areas have not allowed a cease-fire, he says.

“In the last two weeks, COVID cases have doubled in Armenia and increased 80 percent in Azerbaijan. Armenia is not winning. Azerbaijan is not winning. But COVID is winning. We need to stop.”

Guterres says the same holds true for conflicts in Libya, Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan and Africa’s Sahel region.

___

PARIS — French Prime Minister Jean Castex extended curfews to 38 regions to help lower the spread of the coronavirus because “the second wave is here.”

He says a curfew ordered last week in eight regions, including Paris and its suburbs, will be extended on Friday at midnight to those new regions and Polynesia.

New daily cases have hovered around 30,000. The number of cases has doubled in France in the past 15 days. The extension means 46 million people among France’s population of 67 million will be under curfew.

The prime minister says the occupation of hospital beds has reached more than 44 percent, with more than half of UCI beds in four regions occupied by COVID-19 patients, including the Paris region.

More than 34,000 people have died in France since the start of the pandemic, the third-highest death toll in Europe behind Britain (44,000) and Italy (36,000).

___

ROME — Italy’s daily coronavirus cases reached a recrod 16,000 on Thursday, despite several thousand fewer swab tests in the last 24 hours.

With 16,079 infections registered by the Health Ministry, Italy has tallied a total of 465,726 confirmed cases.

For a second-straight day, the northern region of Lombardy had more than 4,000 new cases, more than double any other region. Many of the cases in Lombardy’s surging outbreak have occurred in Milan, Italy’s financial capital.

On Thursday, an overnight curfew takes effect in the city as authorities try to slow the spread. Premier Giuseppe Conte this week said he’s prepared to apply stiffer restrictions if the situation worsens.

Italy’s confirmed death toll rose to 36,968 with the addition of 136 deaths on Thursday.

___

ATHENS, Greece — Greece will impose a nightly curfew in greater Athens and other areas with high infection rates and require more generalized mask use.

In a televised address, Prime Minister Mitsotakis says the new measures start Saturday in regions of the country in the top two risk categories of a four-level response system.

The curfew will go into effect between 12:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., with exceptions granted to night-shift workers and emergencies.

Greece on Thursday reported a record 882 confirmed cases and 15 deaths.

“The aim is to reduce general movement and evening gatherings, which favor the transmission of the virus,” Mitsotakis said. “With a little less fun, for a short period of time, we will have better health for a long time.”

___

MILWAUKEE — Coronavirus cases among American Indians in Wisconsin have tripled since Sept. 1.

Data from the state Department of Health Services showed 59 new cases and one additional death among American Indians in Wisconsin. That raised the total to 2,333 Native Americans testing positive, up from 775 cases on Sept. 1. Twenty-three American Indians have died due in Wisconsin to the coronavirus this year, the agency says.

Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican tribe, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the numbers are “scary.”

Each of Wisconsin’s 11 tribes enacted orders aimed at stemming the outbreak. The numbers have increased in the fall, when cases surged throughout northern Wisconsin.

___

GENEVA — Health officials in Africa say the roll-out of new rapid diagnostic tests on the continent could be a “game-changer” in the fight against the coronavirus.

African countries generally have had a drop or a plateau in cases in recent weeks, just as the United States and Europe have had surging case counts.

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, says the region comprising sub-Saharan Africa plus Algeria has experienced a downward trend to a daily average of less than 4,000 cases in the last month after more than 15,000 cases in July.

Moeti says “preventing an exponential rise is absolutely critical.”

WHO announced last month it and leading partners agreed to a plan to roll out 120 million rapid-diagnostic tests to help lower- and middle-income countries make up ground.

The rapid tests look for antigens, or proteins found on the surface of the virus. The tests are generally considered less accurate, although much faster, than PCRs, which are higher-grade genetic tests. PCR tests require processing with specialty lab equipment and chemicals. Typically, test results to patients take several days.

___

ROME — The Italian region that includes Naples is applying overnight curfews to help rein in rapidly rising daily caseloads of the coronavirus.

The governor of Campania signed an ordinance requiring people stay in their homes from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Friday until at least Nov. 13.

A day earlier, the Lazio region that includes Rome ordered a similar curfew for 30 days. Lombardy, including Milan with its traditionally lively night life, also will be locked down starting Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Arzano, a town of 33,000 where 22 coronavirus infections were confirmed this month, has been declared a ‘’red zone.’’ Residents must stay home except for essential jobs or other reasons.

___

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania recorded nearly 5,000 coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest in a single day, and a record number of deaths.

Of the 34,466 tests, 4,902 were positive in the past 24 hours. There were 98 deaths, bringing the confirmed total deaths to 6,163.

Health authorities in the eastern European nation of 19 million have conducted 2.96 million tests. There’s been a total of 196,004 confirmed cases.

___

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Bosnia reported 999 new coronavirus cases Thursday, its highest daily total.

The country’s infection rate has nearly doubled since the start of October, with the number of new cases per 100,000 people increasing to 107 over the last seven days.

This week, local authorities in some parts of Bosnia, including the capital Sarajevo, introduced outdoor mask mandates and instructed high schools to switch to remote instruction.

The Balkan country of 3.5 million has tallied more than 37,300 confirmed cases and 1,051 deaths.

___

PRAGUE — The Czech government has approved a plan for up to 300 military health personnel from NATO and EU countries to come to the Czech Republic to help treat the influx of coronavirus patients.

The day-to-day increase of new coronavirus infections soared to almost 15,000 on Wednesday. It is almost 3,000 more than the previous record set a day earlier.

Parliamentary approval is still needed for the plan because they are members of foreign armed forces. They will help their Czech colleagues at Prague’s military hospital and at a field hospital the armed forces have been building at Prague’s exhibition ground for 500 patients.

The first group of 28 National Guard doctors from the United States is scheduled to arrive in the county next week.

The government is acquiring 600 ventilators and other medical equipment needed at intensive care units. Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar says NATO will send another 60 ventilators.

The Czech Republic has been facing a surge for two months and a third of the cases have been recorded in last seven days. It has a total of 208,915 confirmed cases and 1,739 deaths.

___

MADRID — Spain is mulling new restrictions and curfews to combat the resurgence of coronavirus cases, according to its health minister.

Spain has surpassed more than one million coronavirus infections.

With a 14-day rate of infection more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents, more than three times the country’s average, the northern Navarra region has ordered all bars and restaurants closed and for shops and businesses to close at 9 p.m. and banned all non-essential travel in and out of its regional borders.

Varying degrees of heightened restrictions are affecting almost every region in the country of 47 million.

“We are on the verge of winter, where most of the activities take place indoors, which favors the contagion and respiratory viruses,” health minister Salvador Illa told Spain’s Onda Cero radio, calling on the public not to lower their guard because the coming “five or six months are going to be tough, very tough.”

Spain has confirmed more than 34,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark recorded 760 coronavirus cases, the highest number registered with Statens Serum Institut.

The previous record of 678 came on Sept. 25. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote on Facebook about the possibility of more restriction, saying the “virus is still the same. And it has far too good a grip. After all, the super weapon here is still to keep our distance. Seeing fewer people. Reduce social activities.”

Denmark restrictions include wearing face masks on public transportation and in bars and restaurants when standing, all eateries and cafes close at 10 p.m. and gatherings are limited to 50 people.

Denmark has 37,763 confirmed cases and 694 deaths.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A Norwegian cruise company with two coronavirus outbreaks on one of its ships along Norway’s coast in July is canceling its remaining Antarctica season.

The Hurtigruten cruise line was one of the first companies to resume sailing during the pandemic. But it says the coronavirus is “still affecting large parts of the world and travel restrictions and quarantine requirements are widespread and changing rapidly.”

The cruise company also says it will reduce capacity on the coastal service above the Arctic Circle along Norway’s coast where the cruise line often acts like a local ferry, traveling from port to port. It says the move was at the request of the Norwegian Transportation Ministry.

___

LONDON — The University of Oxford says the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil will continue following reports of a participant’s death.

The university says it can’t comment on specific incidents but an independent review found no reason for concern about the safety of the Brazilian trial.

It says an “independent review, in addition to the Brazilian regulator, have recommended that the trial should continue.”

The Oxford vaccine is being developed in conjunction with the international pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. Trials are underway in the United States and the U.K., as well as Brazil, to determine whether the potential vaccine is safe and effective in humans.

___