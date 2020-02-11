The wife of Capital Murder suspect Cedric Marks pleads guilty to hiding him from authorities

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD/KWKT) — The wife of Cedric Marks, who is accused of killing Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin, has admitted to helping him evade authorities in Michigan.

Ginell McDonough, of Muskegon, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to a felony count of harboring a felon.

McDonough and Marks were arrested in January 2019 — McDonough in Muskegon and Marks in Grand Rapids.

A January 2019 mug shot of Cedric Marks.

Marks was charged with killing his ex-girlfriend, Scott and Scott’s friend, Michael Swearingin, near Temple, on Jan. 3, 2019. Their bodies were later found in shallow graves in Oklahoma.

He has pleaded not guilty and his case is working its way through the justice system in Texas. If convicted of murder, he could face the death penalty.

Also arrested in Muskegon last year was Maya Maxwell, described by authorities as one of Marks’ girlfriends. Initially accused of helping get rid of Swearingin’s car, she was also allegedly present when the murders happened and now also faces a capital murder charge.

McDonough was scheduled to stand trial starting Tuesday. With the trial canceled, sentencing is now set for Nov. 13.