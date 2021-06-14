‘This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams’: 25-year-old dies in downtown Austin mass shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of a 25-year-old man who died from his injuries after a mass shooting attack on downtown Austin’s 6th Street says he was set to marry his high school sweetheart.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, died from his injuries at an Austin hospital Sunday at 12:01 p.m., police say.

Kantor’s family said he was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

“He was shot through the abdomen just below the rib cage, straight through,” Kanton’s brother Nick Kanton said. “He suffered from the time of the injury until time of death, it was the most gruesome thing I could think to wish on someone. It’s painful to discuss, but I think the public deserves to know what my brother suffered.”

The shooting left at least 14 people hurt early Saturday morning in the 400 block of East 6th Street. Police say one juvenile suspect is in custody. Another suspect is still at-large.

During a briefing, Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said 11 people were receiving treatment at one hospital, while one victim went to a separate hospital, another received treatment at an emergency room and another self-transported from Austin’s busy strip of bars on 6th Street.

Chacon said in a Saturday press conference most of the victims were innocent bystanders.

Anyone with information or video of what happened is asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS.

Everything we know about Doug Kantor

Photo provided by Kantor family

Kantor was visiting Austin from Michigan, according to his family. In a statement, the family says Doug was “looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of 10 years and starting a family.”

“He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams,” the family said in a statement to KXAN’s Jala Washington.

Photo provided by Kantor family

The family said that Kantor is originally from Airmont, New York. He moved to Michigan, completing a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering at Michigan State. He was working in the IT Department at Ford Motor Company. Kantor continued his education at the University of Michigan, earning his Masters degree in business.

Here’s the full statement from the Kantor family:

“Doug J Kantor originally from Airmont NY had recently been living in Michigan after completing 4 years in Michigan State in computer engineering. Soon after getting his bachelors degree he was employed with the Ford Motor Company. While continuing his education at the University of Michigan he bought his first house and received his Masters Degree in business. He motivated everyone he came in contact with, was a team player and advanced quickly in the IT department at Ford working as a product manager. He also developed a website for his brother and fathers Air Conditioning & Heating business. He was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of 10 years and starting a family. He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams.” Kantor family statement to KXAN

Austin police is encouraging anyone in the community seeking support as a result of this event to contact Victim Services at 512-974-5037.

Another victim from the 6th Street shooting

According to the family, Jessica Ramirez was on 6th Street celebrating her 34th birthday when she was shot.

Her family says the single mother of five is fighting for her life and needed back surgery because of the location of one of the gunshots. Ramirez’s mother set up a GoFundMe page.