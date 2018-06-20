On Saturday the Dothan Eagle published an article called ‘This wedding would have made you ugly cry. The bride is the flower girl’s bone marrow donor’ that has now captured the hearts of many not only in the Wiregrass, but across the nation.

Dressed in her wedding gown, Hayden Hatfield knelt in front of a 3-year-old girl with dark hair and eyes and handed her a gift box wrapped in a pink ribbon.

Inside was a small bracelet of pearl beads and a charm inscribed with the little girl’s name – Skye. A few hours later, Skye walked down an aisle at Shiloh Baptist Church in Hartford as Hayden’s flower girl when Hayden married her husband, Adrian Ryals.

Hayden and Skye had only met in person two days prior, but they already had a deep connection. Hayden’s bone marrow helped Skye fight leukemia. And in turn, Skye helped give Hayden find purpose.

It’s a bond that Skye is still too young to fully understand.

“She has defied all odds,” said Talia Savren-McCormick, Skye’s mother. “We call her Warrior Skye, and she’s the toughest little cookie I know. She impresses me; she’s my hero and Hayden’s a part of that. We’re just so honored that Hayden wants to be a part of our lives.”

-Excerpt from the Dothan Eagle article