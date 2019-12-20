TIMELINE: What we know about the case of the missing south Austin mom and baby

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A baby was found at a Harris County home late Thursday night, and the body of a woman was discovered in a car nearby as authorities were investigating the disappearance of a missing south Austin mom and her daughter, according to NBC News.
Heidi Broussard and her daughter Margot Carey have been missing since Thursday, Dec. 12. Margot, who was born Nov. 26, turned three weeks old Tuesday.
The Timeline
What We Know About Heidi and Margot
- Heidi is 33 years old, 5-foot-3, 150 pounds with long, dark hair with highlights.
- Margot is three weeks old.
- According to her Facebook page, Heidi works as a server at a Cracker Barrel in Buda.
- A photo provided by APD of Heidi at Cowan Elementary on the day of her disappearance shows what police believe she was wearing when she was last seen.
The Investigation
- Police have established a dedicated tip line solely for details regarding Broussard and Carey. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 512-974-5100.
- A baby was found in a Harris County home and the body of a woman discovered in a nearby car Thursday night, according to NBC News, who spoke to Broussard’s mother.
- Police said as of Thursday, there wasn’t a person of interest in the case as they continue to interview family and friends.
- The FBI’s Child Abduction Deployment Response Team, the Texas Rangers, Travis County Search and Rescue Team and Texas Parks and Wildlife are all assisting with the investigation.