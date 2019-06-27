Tonkawa Falls swimming area reopen to public, alcohol policy enforced

CRAWFORD, Texas – The Tonkawa Falls swimming area is now back open to the public.

The Crawford Police Department says this went into effect at noon Thursday. The hours for the swimming area are 12:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. everyday. Parking is free Monday through Friday, with $10 per car load on Saturdays and Sundays.

The department also says that from this point forward they will have a no-tolerance policy for alcoholic beverages. They are telling the public to leave alcohol, beer, and wine inside of their vehicles.

The department will be issuing violation city ordinance citations to each and everyone in violation of this from now on. They will also Criminal Trespass you from the swimming area for a year if you are found violating the ordinance.

Source: Crawford Police Department