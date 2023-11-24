HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) -Shepherd’s Heart Food pantry is putting on its annual “Toys from the Heart” Toy Drive starting Saturday morning from 11am – 3 pm at 733 Sun Valley Boulevard off of I-35 in Hewitt.

This is the food pantry’s 14th year to do the toy drive and last year they provided over 2,400 children with toys in the Central Texas area. The pantry is expecting to serve even more this year with food insecurity on the rise.

“91% of the children in Waco is the Connally and La Vega are at or below the poverty line. That’s a whole lot of people that have needs,” says Shepherd’s Heart CEO Robert Gager.

Every day, Shepherd’s Heart provides food for families in need. Now with Christmas around the corner they want to ensure each child in the community has toys under the tree. The pantry is asking specifically for 9 – 12 year-old aged toys for both girls and boys.

Shepherd’s Heart Executive Director Alison Sorely says, “We want you to join us at Sun Valley. Grab a few toys, activities and give back to those who are less fortunate… we’re just asking for you to help where you can. A dollar means everything in this world.”

Come out and join Fox 44 News and Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry this Saturday. We will collect all of your toy donations for families in need.