WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – There’s just over one week left for the toy drive headed by the Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry. So far 1,000 children in the Waco area have signed up to receive donated toys. Shepherd’s Heart says that number will increase over the next two weeks as they store up lots of toys at their version of Santa’s workshop.

Local families are calling in for help this holiday season due to challenging economic times. Shepherd’s heart is aiming to make Christmas special by providing thoughtful gifts to children of all ages. This year, the non-profit has received an outpouring of community support more so than in recent years.

“It’s not just one toy a child gets… We want them to get a bag of toys. The Spirit of Christmas, they get a bag. They get to celebrate. They get to go back to school, tell all their friends all the cool stuff they got. And that’s what’s so important about this, everyone to feel like they’re appreciated and loved,” says Shepherd’s Heart Executive Director Alison Sorley.

With the need for food growing this year, and the poverty rate in Waco twice the national average, this is just another way the food pantry can serve and invite members of the community to give back as well.

The last day for donations will be December 16th at the Sun Valley Walmart. If you would like to be a part of this year’s distribution team you can contact Shepherd’s Heart directly.