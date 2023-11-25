HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – Shepherd’s Heart is partnering with Walmart as one of its 41 toy collection locations. This year the non-profit is working with local school districts to understand the number of children in need of Christmas gifts this year.

“We’re hoping to be able to collect a bunch of toys and make a bunch of kids at the Christmas time,” says Robert Gager CEO of Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry.

“What we do is we try to make those kids have a Merry Christmas. And it starts with things like this, people just giving toys as many as they can,” says Tommy Frazier Pastor of Moldbreakers Fellowship.

Thanks to the generosity of shoppers today, many children in Central Texas will receive gifts this year. If you are planning on donating toys, consider buying something for ages 9 – 14 years.

In 2022 Shepherd’s Heart provided bags of presents to over 2,400 children in the area but this year Gager expects the number of toys to increase considerably.

If you missed out on donating toys today, Shepherd’s Heart will be back out December 9th and December 16th at the Sun Vally Boulevard Walmart.