Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana as powerful Cat 2 storm

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Zeta made landfall in southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday evening as a strong Category 2 storm and now has sights set on a second landfall in Mississippi.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Zeta made landfall around 5 p.m. ET near Cocodrie, Louisiana with maximum sustained wind speeds of 110 mph. By 6 p.m. ET, the eyewall of the storm was approaching New Orleans with wind speeds still at 110 mph, according to the NHC.

“Don’t venture outside when the calm eye of the hurricane passes over, as dangerous winds will return very quickly when the eye moves away,” the NHC warned. “Stronger winds, especially in gusts, are likely on high-rise buildings.”

Trees already getting knocked down. Power going out already 78k around the area. Area of red is the most intense wind. That is moving north and northeast. More damage and power loss on the way. #Zeta pic.twitter.com/1DFhGZO8lv — Hank Allen (@HankAllenWX) October 28, 2020

Zeta is forecast to make a second landfall along the Mississippi coast Wednesday evening before moving across the southeastern and eastern United States Thursday.

NHC forecasters are warning of life-threatening storm surge from the mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Navarre, Florida.

“This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions,” the latest advisory said.

Damaging winds are also expected along parts of the coast and well inland across parts of southeastern Mississippi, Alabama and northern Georgia, the NHC says. Those winds are forecast to reach the Carolinas and southeastern Virginia on Thursday and, according to the NHC, could be “especially severe” across the southern Appalachian Mountains.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Navarre, Florida

Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Pensacola Bay and Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Mississippi/Alabama border to Walton/Bay County Line Florida

Zeta had been a hurricane earlier in the week when it made landfall along Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 1 storm, then weakened to a tropical storm as it made its way inland. It reached hurricane strength once again Wednesday morning as it moved over the Gulf of Mexico.