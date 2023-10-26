WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Transformation Waco is restructuring to focus on wraparound services because its contract with Waco ISD ends June 2024.

“Wraparound services gives students the support they need throughout the school day and other aspects of their lives, literally thinking about wrapping them with support, whether academic or social emotional,” says Transformation Waco’s Chief Communications Officer Josh Wucher.

More than 60% of students who receive transformation Waco’s services experience significant growth in academic progress. After school academies have also proven helpful, “These are free afterschool programs available at all four of our transformation Waco campuses and 81% of students who attended free afterschool academies met their academic growth target,” says Wucher.

The organization is working to transition its four Waco schools seamlessly in the new school. year and hopes to expand it’s services to the Greater Waco area.

The Non-Proft is committed to expanding and establishing new programs and increasing student and family access to social-emotional, mental health and academic support services.