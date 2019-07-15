Trial begins for man accused of shooting at officers

Jury selection began Monday for the trial of a man charged with firing shots at police officers and forcing his way into a home to hide.

Jerry Lee Berry, Jr was charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and burglary of a habitation to commit another felony.

The trial had been scheduled in Bell County’s 264th District Court.

Berry was shot during the confrontation with Temple police in June of 2017 and was booked into the jail after being treated for his wounds at a hospital.

His bond had been set at $880,000.

Berry is accused of firing shots at officers answering a disturbance call, then of forcing his way into a home in the 700 block of South 15th.

He hid in the attic and the homeowner was able to escape.

SWAT officers entered the home after several hours of trying to negotiate his exit, then found him in the attic.

Officers fired after he made a move they thought was threatening after earlier refusing their orders to show his hands.

A .40 caliber handgun was recovered from under a layer of insulation in the area where he had been hiding in the attic.

He has remained in jail following his arrest.