Troy PD officer’s wife dies in vehicle accident

TROY, Texas – A Troy police sergeant is in mourning after his wife died in a two-vehicle crash.

Tatiana Wolff was the wife of Troy Sgt. Kim Wolff.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on SH-317 on Monday, approximately 3.2 miles north of Temple.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers responded to the scene. A 2007 Honda passenger car was traveling southbound, while a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car was traveling northbound.

The Honda drove onto the northbound side of the roadway in an attempt to pass another southbound vehicle. The Honda drove into the path of the Chevrolet, and both vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Tatiana Wolff, of Moody. Tatiana was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center where she later died.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 37-year-old Earl Johns, of Moody. Johns sustained non-incapacitating injuries.

The passenger in the Chevrolet was 63-year-old Clara Nail, of Moody. Nail sustained incapacitating injuries. Johns and Nail were both transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

No charges are being filed. The next of kin have been notified.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety