Truck drops metal parts along Interstate 35 South

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TxDOT_1529686887119.jpg

Those who drove down Interstate 35 in Bell County on Friday afternoon had to watch out for hazards in the area.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a truck was reported to be dropping metal parts from his load all over the southbound mainlanes from as far north as Midway Drive at Exit #297 to Loop 121 in Belton at Exit #292.

The access road was open in the area between Temple and Belton.

As of 1:13 p.m., all of the lost pieces of scrap metal were cleared.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected