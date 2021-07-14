Truck taken from Waco business recovered after Wednesday morning pursuit

An alert Baylor Police officer led to the recovery of a vehicle taken during an overnight break in at Waco Drilling Company.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the vehicle had been reported taken earlier in the morning and while officers were in the area searching for it, a Baylor police officer had spotted it and were in pursuit of it.

Waco officers took over the pursuit which ended in the area of the 1700 block of Conner Avenue.

After an additional short foot pursuit, a woman was taken into custody.

She was initially being charged with evading in a vehicle and evading on foot along with some other outstanding warrants.

Her name was not immediately released.

The investigation into the break in was continuing.