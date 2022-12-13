HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Injuries have been reported in a Hill County truck tractor crash.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Hillsboro Public Safety, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Hill County Constable responded to Highway 77 shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, east of Interstate 35. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says this was about one mile from the TA Travel Center.

A driver of a truck tractor lost control and left the roadway. The truck rolled and struck a parked vehicle. It then went through a carport, which had a vehicle in it, before stopping near a creek.

(Photos Courtesy: Hill County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the truck did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, and was transported to Waco for treatment. The highway was temporarily closed as crews worked to untangle the truck.