Trump sending federal assistance to Wisconsin following Kenosha protests

(WFRV) – Wisconsin will receive federal assistance following days of protests in Kenosha, according to President Donald Trump.
Pres. Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon that his “team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance.
The president continues, saying he will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha “to restore LAW and ORDER!”
Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, as well as Representative Mike Gallagher, have responded to the events.
Governor Tony Evers says he has authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Kenosha County Wednesday evening. According to a release, “the governor is continuing to work with other states in facilitating additional National Guard and state patrol support.”
The governor released a statement regarding the shootings in Kenosha, saying:
“My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the two individuals who lost their lives and the individual who was injured last night in Kenosha. We as a state are mourning this tragedy. Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin in offering our condolences to these individuals, their families, and the Kenosha community.
I want to be very clear: we should not tolerate violence against any person. I’m grateful there has already been swift action to arrest one person involved. The individual or individuals whose actions resulted in this tragic loss of life must be held accountable.
A senseless tragedy like this cannot happen again. I again ask those who choose to exercise their First Amendment rights please do so peacefully and safely, as so many did last night. I also ask the individuals who are not there to exercise those rights to please stay home and let local first responders, law enforcement, and members of the Wisconsin National Guard do their jobs.
We must turn from violence and remember that any single act of injustice against one person is less justice for us all. We cannot let the hateful actions of a few designed to create chaos distract us from our pursuit for a more fair, equitable, and accountable state and country for Jacob Blake and the many others who deserve justice. We must work to find strength in each other and our communities to rebuild and move our state forward, together.”
Following the request of local officials on Monday, Gov. Evers authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to help protect critical infrastructure and assist in maintaining public safety and the ability of individuals to peacefully protest in Kenosha County. On Tuesday, Gov. Evers declared a state of emergency and authorized increasing the state’s National Guard support for Kenosha County to 250 members.
Two people were killed and another was wounded as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. According to Illinois Police, a juvenile has been taken into custody for at least one of the fatal shootings.
Protests have broke out throughout the state, including in Appleton, where police say they are following up on several incidents that occurred during Monday night’s protests.
Earlier this week, Gov. Evers signed an Executive Order calling for a special session on policing accountability and transparency.