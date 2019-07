WACO, Texas – The Waco Fire Department has reported a major traffic accident on Interstate 35, between S. Valley Mills and 18th Street.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Two adults and one infant have been taken to the hospital for observation.

The crash involved in blue SUV and two trailers – one which spilled cucumbers all over the road. Crews are slowly letting traffic through. The area is blocked off.

Source: Waco Fire Department