MEXIA, Texas – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Mexia on Thursday evening.

The event took place in the 1000 block of East Hunt Street. Two victims were transported to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco.

The Groesbeck Police Department, Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Rangers, and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office have all been assisting the Mexia Police Department with this case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Source: Groesbeck Police Department