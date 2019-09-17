Two injured in Mart house fire

Mart fighters report getting help from four other fire departments as flames roared through a home early this morning.

The first alarm was sounded at 2:20 a.m. about the fire at 204 North Commerce Street in Mart.

Flames were visible as the first units arrived on the scene.

Mutual aid response came from Riesel, Elk, Hallsburg, and Groesbeck.

It took about forty five minutes to knock down the main fire with fire units on the scene until about 5:30 cleaning up hot spots and making sure the fire was completely out.

Two people were reported taken to the hospital for burns or smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

The house was a rental property.