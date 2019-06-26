Two people dead after head-on collision in Belton

BELTON, Texas – Two people are dead after an early-morning vehicle accident in Belton.

The accident happened near the top of Nolanville Hill at 2:32 a.m. Wednesday. A vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Interstate 14, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.

One of the drivers was transferred to Baylor Scott and White Temple. The driver later died at the hospital. The other driver died at the scene of the accident.

The road was shut down for several hours. The Belton Police Department’s Crash Team is still investigating.

Source: City of Belton