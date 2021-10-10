Two people in critical condition after being hit by intoxicated driver in Bryan

BRYAN, TEXAS- Two people are in critical condition after an intoxicated driver hit them.

Just before 2:00 am on October 10, the Bryan Police Department was dispatched to the 4600 block of South Texas Avenue for an accident involving a vehicle and two pedestrians.

Officers located two people who had been struck by a Lincoln Navigator while attempting to cross South Texas Avenue on foot.

Both pedestrians were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers determined that the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated.

All lanes of South Texas Avenue, between Hensel Street and Cooner Street were closed for over four hours.

Both pedestrians are still in critical condition at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jay Griffin, 42-year-old male, of Bryan. Griffin has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault.