Houston police officer shot, killed after domestic disturbance call; 2 more injured

HOUSTON (KXAN/AP) — A Houston police officer was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call in southwest Houston on Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Harold Preston, 65, died after sustaining several gunshot wounds, Police Chief Art Acevedo said. Preston had 41 years of service in the police force.

Sgt. Harold Preston was shot and killed after responding to a domestic disturbance in southwest Houston (Houston Police Officers’ Union Photo)

Another officer and the suspect’s son were also shot at the scene before a SWAT team was dispatched, where the suspected shooter was arrested, authorities said.

The two officers were taken to Memorial Hermann hospital. The suspect’s son, a 14-year-old, was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition. Officer Courtney Waller was shot in the arm and is expected to recover, Chief Acevedo said.

The suspect is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot in the abdomen, Acevedo said.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement Tuesday afternoon about the deadly shooting:

“Our hearts are with the family of Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston who was shot and killed in the line of duty this morning. This tragic loss is a grave reminder of the dangers our brave law enforcement officers face while keeping our communities safe. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up Sgt. Preston’s family in prayer in their time of need. We also ask all Texans to pray for the speedy recovery of Houston Police Officer Courtney Waller who was shot while responding to the same incident and is recovering in the hospital. The state stands ready to assist the Houston Police Department in bringing to justice the perpetrators of this horrific tragedy.”

Chief Acevedo called Sgt. Preston a “wonderful, courageous and humble servant” in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

“While many may never say his name, or honor his life of selfless service, we will never forget. RIP kind hero, we will celebrate you,” the post read.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Holly Hall Street around 8 a.m. Police had warned people to avoid the area but said around 10:30 a.m. that the confrontation was over.