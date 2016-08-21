TX A&M: One Frat student dead and 4 others arrested for drugs

Early Saturday morning at Texas A&M University in College Station one fraternity member is dead and fours others arrested at the Sigma Nu Frat House.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggest that the University student found unresponsive at the frat house died of a drug overdose.

The unidentified 19-year-old student was a member of the fraternity and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators also said it could take weeks before the autopsy shows what the student overdosed on.

Meantime, four other students were arrested at the frat house for possession of marijuana and another controlled substance.

Michael Frymire, 20; Ty Robertson, 21; Samuel Patterson, 21; and Christian Sandford, 18, are facing charges after their arrest.

An official from the national office issued a statement saying Sigma Nu will assist authorities with the investigation.