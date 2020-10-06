Tyler county indicts Netflix for ‘promotion of lewd visual material’ for ‘Cuties’ documentary

This image released by Netflix shows the cast of the coming-of-age film “Cuties,” streaming Wednesday, Sept. 9. (Netflix via AP)

WOODVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Tyler County has handed down an indictment against Netflix for “promotion of lewd visual material depicting child”.

The charge stems from the release of the “Cuties” documentary, which was released back on September 9, followed an 11-year-old who followed a dance crew.

The documentary sparked controversy with its depiction of young girls. Texas Senator Ted Cruz called for a criminal investigation into the film earlier this month, calling it a “pornographic film.”

“The film routinely fetishizes and sexualizes these pre-adolescent girls as they perform dances simulating sexual conduct in revealing clothing, including at least one scene with partial child nudity. These scenes in and of themselves are harmful. And it is likely that the filming of this movie created even more explicit and abusive scenes, and that pedophiles across the world in the future will manipulate and imitate this film in abusive ways...Although the First Amendment provides vigorous protection for artistic expression, it does not allow individuals or for-profit corporations to produce or distribute child pornography. “ Ted Cruz, Texas Senator

A court date has not been set for the indictment, according to the county district clerk’s officer. Texas Rep. Matt Schaefer tweeted his reaction to the indictment:

Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler Co., Tx for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex #Cuties #txlege pic.twitter.com/UJ1hY8XJ2l — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) October 6, 2020

Below is a copy of the indictment: