UPDATE: Attorney, former council member speaks on allegations in Hewitt City Council report

Things got heated at the Hewitt City Council meeting as the city attorney went over the complaints filed against the City of Hewitt since May 2018.

Both sides are speaking out about the review.

The report centers blame on former City Manager Adam Miles and his girlfriend Katie Allgood – also an employee of Hewitt.

Miles is accused of taking advantage of his power as city manager to protect his girlfriend’s job and smearing the City Council.

The review says Miles helped to “create and gather complaints” about allegations of gender discrimination towards Allgood using city resources.

“I really have to commend the employees that came forward in the report. That put their jobs in front of everything just to finalize and say what we’ve been saying in the last eight months was correct. That there was a lot of abuse going on,” former city councilor at-large Kurt Krakowian said.

Johnson released a statement about the city attorney saying:

“Dixson’s grandstanding at tonight’s Council meeting simply creates more liability for the City. The city paid $40,000 for the Gannaway report, which found that Ms. Allgood has been subjected to discriminatroy behavior.”

For more information, you can view our previous story here.