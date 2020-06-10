UPDATE: Infant found inside submerged vehicle, positive identification pending

An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning in Gainesville for a 3-month-old girl who police suspect was taken by a 30-year-old man, law enforcement officials say.

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KETK) – UPDATE: The Gainesville Police Department received information Tuesday afternoon on the location of Jeremy Brown. Officers were immediately dispatched to the Red River at Interstate 35.

When officers arrived, Jeremy Brown was found in the river next to an overturned vehicle which was submerged.

Brown was removed from the river, and medical personnel were on scene to assess him for any injuries. He was taken into custody on the warrant issued earlier in the day.

The vehicle was removed from the river, and an infant was found inside the vehicle in a car seat. The family has been notified of this information, and a positive identification is pending.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Cooke County Sheriff’s Department will be the point of contact for further information regarding the arrest of Jeremy Brown and the recovery of the infant.

Below is the original text from this story:

Gainesville police and Texas law enforcement have issued an Amber Alert and are asking residents to be on the lookout for an abducted Texas 3-month-old that is believed to be in “grave danger.”

Lyrik Aliyana Brown is a black female weighing 15 pounds with a birthmark behind her right knee. She was last seen wearing a yellow onesie with hearts and flowers.

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Jeremy Nathaniel Brown, a black male who is 5’11”, weighing 181 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal along with black and white Nike shoes.

Brown drives a gray, 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with a temporary Texas license plate of 55432B6. If you have any information regarding the abduction, please call the Gainesville Police Department immediately at 940-668-7777.

This is Texas’ third Amber Alert in the past two days, with all three children involved being under the age of one. The first two were both discontinued Monday night after the suspects were arrested.

Texas Requirements for Amber Alert