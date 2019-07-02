UPDATE: Mexia PD searching for suspects in shooting

MEXIA, Texas – The Mexia Police Department is actively searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting.

The two men have been identified as 30-year-old Darin Dionta Gray and 23-year-old Travion Diquin Gray. They are wanted in connection with the shooting in the 1000 Block of E. Hunt Street last Thursday. Both are currently wanted on warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Darin Dionta Gray (Courtesy: Mexia PD)

Travion Diquin Gray (Courtesy: Mexia PD)

The department reports these men are considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. If you know of their whereabouts, you can contact the Mexia Police Department at 254-562-4150.

Source: Mexia Police Department