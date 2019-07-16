UPDATE: Missing Marlin child found

MARLIN, Texas – UPDATE: After an extensive investigation from the Marlin Police Department, 15-year-old Emily Nicole Childs has been found and is safe as of 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Marlin Police Department needs your help to find a missing child.

The department is searching for 15-year-old Emily Nicole Childs, who weighs approximately 125 pounds.

The department received a call on Monday evening for service for a missing runaway child from Marlin. Emily was placed in the nationwide data base as a runaway child.

Throughout extensive investigation, the department was able to determine Emily was in Reagan, Texas, and was last seen getting into a blue 1500 Dodge pickup with a man possibly headed to Tyler, Texas.

Emily was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt, shorts (unknown color), and black Adidas slides. She has blue eyes, brownish/red hair, and is 5’5″.

Emily also has both sides of her nosed pierced, with a middle nose piercing. She has a brown mole on the right side of her face.

If you know of Emily’s whereabouts, you can contact Marlin Police at (254) 883-9255.

Source: Marlin Police Department