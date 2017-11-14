UPDATE: Three-year-old boy found safe

UPDATE: A three-year-old boy abducted in San Antonio has been found safe in La Grange, according to San Antonio police.

A suspect is in custody.

The child, Josue Gonzalez, was believed to be in grave or immediate danger by police.

The boy was last seen in the backseat of a stolen vehicle near Jean Street and South Brazos Street, about a mile southwest of downtown, police said.

San Antonio NBC affiliate WOAI reports the child’s mother drove to Reyes Unlimited, a cell phone supplier, to pick up her boyfriend. When she returned, her vehicle was missing with her three-year-old sleeping inside.

Source: KXAN News

Below is the original text from this story:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a three-year-old child.

Josue Gonzalez was last seen in San Antonio at 6:08 a.m. on Monday morning.

Josue Gonzalez (Photo Courtesy: Texas DPS)

He is 2’0″ and weighs 32 pounds. He is Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gonzalez was last seen wearing a pink and red shirt with grey collars, cut-off jean shorts, and blue and brown sperry shoes.

The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for a green 1998 Ford Mustang with a ripped black convertible top, front left damage, a right tail light out, with black glass falling out, and a visible portable gas tank.

The license plate number is DD2P676, from Texas.

If you have any information to report, you can call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Source: Texas DPS