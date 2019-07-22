UPDATE: Woman killed in Bryan car accident identified

BRYAN, Texas – Bryan police report a 20-year-old woman was killed when her small car smashed into a tree Sunday evening.

Officers were sent to the crash in the 3600 block of Wellborn Road at 7:15 p.m.

The preliminary investigation determined that a Mini Cooper had been going north in the outside lane of Wellborn Road when it suddenly veered across all the northbound and southbound lanes before striking a tree.

The driver – identified as 20-year-old Maria Isabel Villarreal, of Waco – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken to CHI St Joseph Hospital, treated and released.

The accident report indicates Villarreal was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident remains under investigation.