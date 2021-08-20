US extends border travel restrictions through September 21

Travelers are seen waiting to get into the United States at the McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge on June2, 2021 in South Texas. If Title 42 restrictions are lifted there is a concern that migrants will swarm land ports in South Texas to get into the United States. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

WASHINGTON (ValleyCentral) — The Department of Homeland Security stated the United States will be extending restrictions on non-essential travel until September 21.

DHS announced that the restrictions will stay in place to minimize the spread of COVID19, including the delta variant.

In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS continues working closely with its partners across the United States and internationally to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel. Originally tweeted by Homeland Security (@DHSgov) on August 20, 2021.

According to Border Report, the restrictions apply to those who travel on foot or vehicles, ferries, rail or to coastal ports of entry, as well as immigrants and non-immigrants traveling for purposes that U.S. authorities do not consider essential. Restrictions don’t apply to commercial air or sea travel. U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents (LPR) can return to the United States during this period.

The restrictions first went into effect in March 2020. The previous extension was set to end on March 21.