Vanderbilt vs. Missouri football game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt’s upcoming game against Missouri has been postponed.

The SEC tweeted the October 17 game has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt program.

Vanderbilt University released the following statement on the postponement:

The action is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, which includes a minimum threshold of at least 53 scholarship student-athletes available to participate. The shortage of available scholarship student-athletes is due to the quarantining of individuals with positive tests and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries and opt-outs.

“The league and universities have been prepared for the likelihood of disruptions within the season while we all navigate the various challenges and complexities of competing during a global pandemic. As always, we are committed to taking whatever steps necessary for the health and safety of our students and community,” said Candice Lee, Vanderbilt’s vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director.

“While we share in the disappointment that this Saturday’s game will be postponed, our program is deeply appreciative of the tireless efforts put forth by student-athletes, university officials, conference administrators and medical experts who have risen to the challenge of helping us navigate these unprecedented circumstances,” said head coach Derek Mason. “The safety and well-being of our student-athletes will remain a top priority as we continue the season, and we look forward to returning to competition.”

The game is tentatively rescheduled for December 12.