Vehicle accident stalls Bryan traffic

BRYAN, Texas – E State Highway 21 at Wallis Road in Bryan was closed in both directions on Wednesday due to an accident with two vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

The highway was closed to all area traffic. Traffic traveling westbound was diverted onto Carrabba Road and eastbound traffic was diverted onto Marino Road.

The accident happened at approximately 10:51 a.m. An 18-wheeler was traveling east in the inside lane, followed by a F-350 pickup truck. The 18-wheeler was attempting a wide right turn onto Wallis Road, when the F-350 passed the 18-wheeler on the right side and collided with it.

The 18-wheeler had two occupants, and the F-350 had one. The passenger of the 18-wheeler suffered minor injuries, although none of the occupants were transported for medical attention.

The roadway was shut down for approximately five hours. The driver of the F-350 was issued a citation for fail to control speed.

Source: Bryan Police Department