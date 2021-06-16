Vice President Kamala Harris revives tradition of hosting all female US Senators for dinners

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) Twenty of the Senate’s female members joined Vice President Kamala Harris for a bipartisan dinner hosted at Harris’ residence.

Currently, in the U.S. Senate, there are 16 female Democratic senators and eight female Republican senators. All 24 were invited to the bipartisan dinner, but 20 attended.

Politico reported the dinners used to be a common practice among the female senators before the tense election cycles in 2016 and 2020.

Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan posted photos from the dinner showing all the women gathered around the table and Harris giving a toast to the room full of women.

Stabenow even noted Harris made the cheese puffs that came with the dinner herself.

Our Vice President even made the cheese puffs herself!

And they were so good! pic.twitter.com/hK0pgonBTA — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) June 16, 2021

Harris is known for her cooking skills which she frequently showcased on the campaign trail.

She once gave a journalist instructions on the proper way to cook a Thanksgiving turkey right before she went live for a television interview.