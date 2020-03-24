VIDEO: Cow wouldn’t mooove out of traffic on I-64

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Drivers on I-64 Tuesday afternoon were in for quite a surprise.

A large cow got stuck in traffic. No bull!

Crews jumped into action, got all the vehicles to stop mooving in both directions and then wrangled the animal.

Video from Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) cameras shows troopers chasing after the cow as he hightailed it down the interstate.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on I-64 east at mile marker 290 in Chesapeake, near Greenbrier Parkway.

Virginia State Police investigated and determined that a pick-up truck was hauling a trailer with livestock when a cow got loose from the trailer and jumped out!

The cow traveled down the interstate for more than a mile, causing a big traffic backup.

The Chesapeake Police Department, VDOT and some citizens jumped in to assist getting the cow to safety.

At 2:30 p.m. State Police reported that the cow was taken into custody and reunited with its owner.

Even better news, the cow was not injured during the ordeal and traffic is moving again.

Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police

A cow was roaming down I-64 in Chesapeake on 3/24/20 . Kacey Robins Carnegie captured this image while sitting in traffic.

