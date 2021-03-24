Video: Gunman opens fire on crowded playground in the Bronx

THE BRONX, N.Y. (WPIX) — A masked shooter fired several rounds at a crowded playground in the Bronx, and the harrowing ordeal was caught on surveillance video.
Footage released by the NYPD on Tuesday shows two masked people on a scooter drive by the Magenta Playground around 5:30 p.m. on March 12.
The person on the back of the scooter then pulled out a gun and fired several shots as people inside the playground ran for cover, the video shows.
The bullets damaged three parked and unoccupied vehicles, and no injuries were reported, police said.
