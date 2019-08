(WACO, TX)- This month is all about making a point to get your shots. August is National Immunization Awareness Month and its a great way for doctors to remind their patients that it's important to remain up to date on their vaccinations.

"There is a large anti-vaccine movement out there and people who are not vaccinated are the most at risk," says Dr. John McClanahan, a Doctor at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest at Bosque Clinic.