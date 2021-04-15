VIDEO: Suspect goes on Facebook live, says he was shot by police during traffic stop in Sweetwater

Editor’s Note: The video in this article is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect in Sweetwater made a Facebook live video claiming he was shot by police during a traffic stop.

The man, whose name on Facebook is James Hearin, made a live video around 10:00 a.m.

In the video, he says he was pulled over for a traffic stop, and he refused to open his door or window, so they drew their guns and shot him.

Hearin says he was shot in the stomach and in the arm.

“I’m scared to death,” Hearin says in the video, where he admits to being a felon.

Around the same time the video was made, KTAB and KRBC heard police scanner traffic indicating Hearin had fled the scene and officers were looking for his pickup truck, which now has several bullet holes on the left side.

It’s unknown if Hearin was ever taken into custody.

Sweetwater police have not answered any request for media comment.

This scene is still developing. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest information.