Waco, TX (FOX 44) — April 6 is the last day to register for the May 6th elections for city and schools.

McLennan county has 15 elections for the different cities and school districts in our area.

McLennan County Election Administrator Jared Goldsmith says there’s nearly 150,000 registered voters in McLennan County.

He shares this number to add how the May elections are often overlooked.

“It is unfortunate because, you know, as a voter, your voice is louder in those [city] elections because your one vote is one of maybe a thousand versus like a governor or a presidential election where it’s one in millions,” said Goldsmith.

Goldsmith says the local May election can make the most impact on daily life and decisions in the community.

“We all pay local taxes and these people control those local taxes and they make a decision on how the education is delivered to your kids or how the streets get repaired. There’s lots of local decisions that are being made by our local leaders,” said Goldsmith.

To prepare for the May election you can fill out a voter registration form at the election administration office.

You can also grab a form from your public library, post office or print it out online.

Once completed you can turn it into the McLennan County Election Administration office in Downtown Waco at 214 North 4th Street.

You can also mail it.

“It needs to be postmarked with tomorrow’s date. So if you go to the post office, make sure they’re postmark that application and with tomorrow’s date on there, so that way when we do receive it, we can register you,” said Goldsmith.

Not everyone will be able to vote in the May election as Goldsmith says it depends on where you’re registered to vote.

“Voter registration is going to be based on where you’re registered at the deadline. So if you have moved, it’s a good idea to go ahead and fill out a new voter registration application. That will update your information with us,” said Goldsmith.

You can also go to votetexas.gov to check your voter registration and update your address online.

Click here for more information on the May elections.