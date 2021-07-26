Waco area home sales up, prices higher

FILE – In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, a sold sign sits in front of a house in Brighton, N.Y. The coronavirus pandemic helped shape the housing market by influencing everything from the direction of mortgage rates to the inventory of homes on the market to the types of homes in demand and the desired locations. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Texas realtors report that not only are homes in the Waco area selling at a faster rate this year over last, the prices they are going for are also uo.

Compared to the second quarter last year, Waco area home sales were up 10.5% with 961 sing-family home sales, while the median price increased 16.8% to $245,000.

Statewide the picture was even more dramatic, with over all sales up 24.7% at 114,772 with the median price up 19.1 % to $300,490.

“Texas is in the middle of a record-breaking summer selling season with unprecedented demand for housing,” said Marvin Jolly, chairman of Texas Realtors. “Across the state, buyers are having to compete more than ever for houses, leading to a strong increase in home prices.”

Luis Torres, Ph.D., research economist with the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, commented, “The extremely low level of supply available is holding back sales and pushing up prices, as mortgage rates are still hovering around 3%, the economy is expanding, and ongoing demographic trends continue to support housing demand. The limited inventory for homes priced less than $300,000 is particularly distressing and is stressing home affordability.”